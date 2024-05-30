Luton's Tysie Gallagher writes her name into British boxing history with title win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

York Hall victory for popular Lutonian

​​Luton’s Tysie Gallagher wrote her name into British boxing folklore as she became the first female boxer to win the inaugural British Super Bantamweight title when beating Stevi Levy via a unanimous points decision at York Hall on Friday night.

The bout was billed as a 50-50 grudge match as Gallagher (7-2-0) and Levy (10-2-0), from Kings Lynn, repeatedly exchanged barbs in the weeks leading up to their historic match-up. The show, broadcast on YouTube by talkSPORT and promoted by GBM Sports, had seen Levy, 31, promise to write her own chapter and rip away Gallagher’s Commonwealth Super Bantamweight title that was also on the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite a hugely confident entrance, Levy did not match her words in the ring and was comprehensively outclassed by the 25-year-old Gallagher who barely left second gear. There was a huge gulf in quality right from the outset as the Luton fighter popped out the jab, while Levy struggled to get inside and let her hands go.

That was the story of much of the fight as coach Tony Pill got the gameplan spot on, Luton’s Commonwealth champion taking control, landing at will and nullifying her opponent from Norfolk. Levy’s corner read her the riot act in the mid rounds yet no change of tactics was going to trouble Gallagher, whose movement allowed her to throw her shots and leave her opponent wanting.

The former Cardinal Newman student has grown in stature since her world title bid last year and a closely fought eighth was the only time she arguably dropped a round. Judges Bob Williams and Terry O Connor agreed and their scorecards of 99-91 illustrated this, while Marcus McDonnell had the fight closer at 96-94 which left many in the arena bemused.