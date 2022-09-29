Maddix scores late on as Luton Town Ladies beat Needham Market to make it four wins from four

Town match-winner Leyah Maddix

Leyah Maddix’s late goal made it four straight Eastern Region Women's League Premier Division victories for table-toppers Luton Town Ladies when they beat newly-promoted Needham Market 1-0 on Sunday.

The Hatters gave a home debut to right back Gemma Darvill, as the hosts went close early on, Fiona Constable finding Lil Sanders, her shot blocked, Adi Milton also firing just past the post.

Moments later, Town keeper Angelika Kopec denied Needham Market an opener with a diving stop, Luton creating another opportunity on 21 minutes, Milton crossing for Constable who couldn't convert.

The last chance of the half came from captain Jess McKay, whose first-time shot was scuffed but found Kiera Palmiero at the back post, the youngster off target.

After the break, it took a while for the game to liven up, as on 71 minutes, substitute keeper Hannah Payne was called into action twice in the space of a minute.

The first was from a Market corner, which she had to reach with an outstretched hand, while she then made a point blank save from just six yards out.

With nine minutes to go, the deadlock was finally broken as star player Maddix advanced forward and held off her markers to blast the ball into the net.

Luton might have had a second, McKay grazing the crossbar, but the one goal was enough for the Hatters to triumph.