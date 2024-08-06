Making a splash: Swimmer to tackle two Guinness World Records in one day

Man, aged 55, sets out to become triple world record holder with latest challenge to achieve fastest swim for someone with Motor Neurone Disease (ALS).

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On September 1, 2024, Mark O'Brien, 55, born in London, and now living in Slip End, Bedfordshire, will attempt two Guinness World Records in one day, tackling two swim sprint challenges to become the record holder for the fastest swims for someone with Motor Neurone Disease. Mark holds dual citizenship for the UK and Ireland.

This is not the first time that Mark has challenged himself to such a degree, having previously set the world record for the longest non-stop, unaided open water swim by a person with MND around the same time the previous year, with a distance of 6.8 miles (11km).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diagnosed with MND in March 2022, he was inspired by the likes of Rob Burrow and Alex Gibson to raise awareness and encourage increased funding for MND charities. Mark's mission is to make a difference with the time he has left and never give up until his last breath. With his condition deteriorating, Mark is determined to try and still make a difference.

Mark O'Brien in training

Sharon King, Senior Regional Fundraiser for the MND Association (UK) said "We are deeply honoured to support Mark once again and are overwhelmed by his remarkable dedication and resilience in facing such a formidable challenge. His unwavering commitment to raising awareness and funds is truly inspiring, embodying the relentless spirit needed in the fight against MND. Mark’s efforts are nothing short of amazing, and we are profoundly grateful for his support."

His first attempt will be a 50m Freestyle, at Inspire Luton Sports Village at 08:50 AM, where he looks to beat a time of 38.92 seconds. His second attempt will be a 100m Freestyle at the National Aquatic Centre in Dublin at 16:30 PM where he will look to beat a time of one minute 39.88 seconds.

O’Brien comments "Having been diagnosed with MND, a terminal illness that affects the brain, muscles, and nerves, leading to respiratory failure, I've faced immense challenges. With my family, friends, and support from the MND associations in the UK and Ireland, and the charity Challenging MND, I've emerged from the darkest time of my life. My mission now, outside of fundraising for these amazing charities, is to highlight the mental health impact of terminal illness and the positive effects of challenging oneself".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All funds raised will be equally distributed between The Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA), The UK Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA), and Challenging MND. Donations are welcome via his GiveWheel fundraising page.

Mark added, “The training is a whole new world compared to my long distance swim. I definitely underestimated the respiratory deterioration factor. Fortunately, I think (with the help of now 3 coaches!) I can be reasonably optimistic regarding the two record attempts”.

"We invite everyone to join us in supporting Mark’s incredible journey," said Liane Iles, CEO of Challenging MND. "Mark’s determination is a testament to the human spirit, and together, we can make a significant impact in the fight against MND."

O’Brien hopes his legacy will show his children that even when life seems impossible, perseverance can make the impossible possible, and to never give up.