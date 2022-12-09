AFC Dunstable's Louie Collier gets close to his opponent in midweek - pic: Angel-Tia Cooper

AFC Dunstable edged past an athletic and hard working Waltham Abbey side in freezing conditions at Creasey Park on Tuesday night to gain a vital win as they look to compete for the play-off places.

Losing skipper Ryan Frater in the warm up due to injury was a blow but Lewis Thorpe came to fill the role superbly well, with Brett Longden in at right back after his suspension and Charlie Pattison returned following his ban for a place on the bench.

A quiet opening saw Max Hercules bring the game to life in the 21st minute after a good team move ending with the winger sending a cross across the six yard box but a Waltham Abbey defender intercepted and put the ball out with Arel Amu ready to score.

Five minutes later there were half chances for Hercules, Ben Farrell and Lucas Kirkpatrick as the hosts applied pressure on The Abbots backline.

The contest turned back into a basketball match with midfield dominating the game but the deadlock was broken three minutes before half time when McClelland rose high to plant Kirkpatrick's corner into the top corner.

Just before the hour mark, good hold up play by Amu created an opportunity for Kirkpatrick whose driven shot was deflected wide for a corner.

The visitors applied pressure to the AFC box on a few occasions as the game moved towards a critical point but the OD's rearguard stood firm.

With two minutes left a driving run from Pattison ended with a deflected shot that fell to Hercules who fired over from just inside the area.

Abbey again searched for the equaliser in injury time but all efforts were blocked by the blue wall, with Steve Heath’s side claiming the points against a team who had only lost once in eight away matches previously.

AFC are at home again on Saturday to Cirencester Town with a 1.30pm kick off.

AFC: Head; Longden; Okito; Thorpe; McClelland; Farrell; Hercules; Frederick; Amu (J Shamalo 76); Kirkpatrick; Collier (Pattison 82).

Subs not used: Beckwith, Abraham, Bowler.