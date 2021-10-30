Missed chances cost Barton dear as FC Romania claim victory

Coree Wilson misses a good opportunity for Barton

Barton Rovers’ stuttering form continued as they suffered a third straight loss on Saturday, going down 3-0 at home to FC Romania.

Pre-game, the hosts’ treatment room saw queues akin to the recent petrol crisis with no less than nine players out through injury, meaning young shot-stopper Lloyd Barker kept his place, with Jay Palmer recalled to replace the wounded Tommy Reynolds.

Rovers were out the blocks the sharpest and should have been a country mile ahead after 20 minutes, Coree Wilson having a great chance when through one-on-one with the keeper, only to fluff his lines.

FC Romania find the net at the weekend

Brad Bell was also gifted a chance from the penalty spot after a handball was spotted, but missed the target.

Wilson then went through again, beating the visiting stopper this time, only to see his shot cleared off the line.

Goals win games however, and FC Romania’s Zenon Stylianides was up to the task with a superb hat-trick.

First he fired past Barker on 33 minutes, adding his second just before the break.

Chris Regis could and should have pulled one back for Barton on the stroke of half-time but his shot lacked any bite.

Stylianides completed his treble midway through the second half to kill off any hopes of comeback.