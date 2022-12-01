Momentum grows at Newlands Road as Luton Rugby handsomely defeat Bedford Queens

David Hamm kicks for goal - pic: Ian Nancollas Photography

Luton Rugby continue to climb up the Counties Two Midlands East (South) League table following a 47-14 win over Bedford Queens at Newlands Road on Saturday.

From the first whistle, Luton applied significant pressure to the Queens defence which ultimately crumbled, allowing Shane Thomas to cross for the first score of the game.

For 20 minutes the hosts were unrelenting, doggedly testing the opposition in all areas, as next over the line was Joe Curtis, with Callum Strachan and Leon Theron soon following to add to their season’s tallies.

When Luton did have any lapses in concentration Queens were able to get some strong passages of play together, as although they touched down themselves, the home side were 25-7 in front at the interval.

The second period promised to be the same as the first, as a reinvigorated Luton side came out ready to take the game out of Queens grasp.

With tries flowing from Curtis, Toderascu, Pickford and Nicolescu, it was a sure victory for Luton, as despite a late burst from Queens which led to a final score from the visitors, the points remained at Newlands Park.

The victory was Luton’s third in a row as they are putting a tough start to the season behind them in some style now, climbing up to eighth place in the standings.

They face one of their toughest challenges in recent weeks this Saturday though then heading to second-placed Spalding, the promotion challengers beaten just once this season.

Luton: Middleton, Theron, Knight, Klausner, McKeown, Strachan, Wright (C), Curtis, Nicolescu, Haynes, Thomas, Hamm, Lodder, Toderascu, O'Rielly.

Subs: Harris, Forster, Pickford.

» Four of Luton’s U14s, Lewis Cook, Shawn Harvey, Drew Ogden and Callum Wells, have been selected for the Northampton Saints DPP (Developing Player Programme) this month.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “A massive congratulations to four of our U14s!

