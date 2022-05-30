National Finals joy for SALTO gymnasts

The SALTO team face the camera

SALTO saw their biggest team to date compete at the Prestigious British National Finals held at Fenton Manor in Stoke on Trent over the weekend, with 13 taking part.

The SALTO gymnasts were battling it out with the best of the best from the other 12 regions in the UK, while also representing the EAST region.

First up were the two NDP trios accompanied by their coach Artemis, as Olivia, Evie and Violet competed at Grade 2 and Chloe, Izabella and Kailyn at Grade 3.

SALTO's gymnasts were in excellent form once more

The standard was extremely high, both trios putting out an incredible performance, displaying beautiful acrobatic gymnastics, with two 25+ scores resulting in seventh and ninth place respectively.

Next up were the two IDP partnerships and their coach Kimberly, as Lauren and Inaaya represented the Women’s Pairs, with Sienna, Isabelle and Megan in the Women’s Trio category.

Two strong dynamic routines put them through to finals in fourth and fifth position, as the pair won the balance and the trio having the highest artistry in the category, although they narrowing missed out on a medal with a fourth and fifth place in the country.

Lastly, the Youth WP Sophia and Ayisha managed to secure a fantastic score which saw the girls put SALTO and the EAST on the podium with an impressive bronze medal.

Sophia and Ayisha claimed bronze medals