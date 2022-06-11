National Finals places are secured by Luton Diving Club

Luton Diving Club members show off their fine array of medals

Luton Diving Club's age-group divers travelled to Southend for the East Regional Age Groups and to Southampton for the South East Regional Age Groups recently, under the watchful eye of coach Kirsteen Mitchell.

In the final two chances for those taking part to qualify for the National Finals this summer, Luton's divers made sure they were at their best, with the team having a great East Regional competition.

There were some fantastic performances, PBs gained, lots of new dives completed and national qualifying scores gained, with Luton going on to win every event they entered.

More success for Luton Diving Club

Olivia Sykes and Finn McFarlane from C Group, plus Olivia Wall from A Group dominated the region, winning gold medals on every board.

Also from C Group, Sarah Brockie dived impressively, securing those ever-difficult qualifying scores, meaning she will be able to join the rest of her team-mates at the National Finals in July.

The girls also had a great run, with Hannah Brockie coming away with a gold and a bronze, Lucy Parker claiming silver and bronze and Lyra Guise Tucker bringing home gold and silver.

With all but one of the Age Group divers now fully qualified for the Nationals, the pressure was off going into the South East Regions, but the divers were still fully determined to continue their medal haul success.

Alfie Whytlock, following a long break from training, was back to prove himself in the Boys B category.

He managed to gain qualifying scores on all three boards and a silver and two bronzes to top it off, meaning all the Age Group divers are now fully qualified for Plymouth in July.

Sykes continued her dominance in Group C girls, with three more gold medals, as did McFarlane, claiming two golds and a bronze in the Boys C.

More medals were won by the successful Luton team in the Girls B group, with Hannah Brockie bringing home a gold and a silver, while Parker picked up three bronzes, making it a phenomenal run of successful competitions for the Age Group diving team girls.