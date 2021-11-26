New Crawley Green manager Blackman suffers defeat during first match in charge

Crawley Green’s new manager Paul Blackman suffered defeat in his first game in charge of the club as they went down 2-1 at home to Aylesbury Vale Dynamos on Saturday.

Fielding six debutants, it was clear more aggression had been introduced to the hosts midfield, with Graham Clark putting in a couple of strong challenges, coupled with new signing Ben Collins.

However, Dynamos forced two corners in succession on the 10 minute mark, with Calum Short’s shot saved by Mitchell Howe in the Crawley goal.

At the other end, Daniel Blackman tested visiting keeper James Weatherill, as Joe Hankins was denied twice, Clark firing over too.

Green had the lead on 29 minutes, when Clark fired past Weatherill after latching on to a knockdown inside the area.

The Maroons only held on to the lead for 10 minutes as an unmarked Chris Stapleton headed home to make it 1-1, as he almost put Vale ahead moments before half time, nodding off target.

After the break, Collins drove over from 25 yards, but the visitors were creating chances of their own, and in the 53rd minute a cross from Kuda Sangyo created havoc in the Crawley defence, the ball hacked off the line by Marlon Burton.

Collins went close again after a good run by Kai Bucciero, but midway through the half, Aaron Berry fired Aylesbury in front, beating Howe at his near post.

From this point, the Maroons threw everything at Vale trying to rescue a point, but they weren’t able to, as they remain bottom of the table.

Crawley are without a game this weekend.

The Reserves had a fine 3-0 win over Flitwick with a brace from Timitayo Akerele and Ollie Brennan’s strike.