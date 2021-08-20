Olympian Revee Walcott-Nolan is back to visit Luton AC
Track star already in training for next summer
Luton Athletic club’s youngsters celebrated with star Revee Walcott-Nolan on her return from the Tokyo Olympics last week.
The British 1,500m champion continues to be the perfect role model, as she joined the club when she was 10, proving just what can be achieved with hard work and determination.
The last member to compete at the Olympics, Tony Simmons, who came fourth in Montreal in 1974, still coaches at the club, where Walcott-Nolan has already resumed training in preparation for the World Championships, European Championships and Commonwealth Games next summer.