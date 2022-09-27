One in one out for AFC Dunstable

New AFC Dunstable signing Luke Beckwith - pic: Leverstock Green FC

AFC Dunstable boss Steve Heath has brought in Leverstock Green attacker Luke Beckwith and let midfielder Kieran Hamilton leave Creasey Park this week.

Hamilton departed by mutual consent after discussions took place during the week, ending his time at Creasey Park where he made 40 appearances for the OD's, scoring six goals, his last coming in the recent FA Trophy win at Bishops Cleeve.

A statement from AFC said: “The club have put on record their thanks to Hamilton during his time with AFC and wish him well for the future.”

Incoming is Beckwith on dual registration with Leverstock Green having joined them from Bovingdon where he scored 21 goals in 28 appearances last season.

Advertisement