Pattison and Hamilton end AFC’s wait for a home victory

AFC Dunstable secured maximum points at home for the first time since mid-October thanks to strikes from Charlie Pattison and Kieran Hamilton as they beat Harlow Town 2-0 on Saturday.

The first half was a tight affair with little chances created by either side in difficult conditions as high winds swept across Creasey Park.

With their one clear-cut opportunity, Pattison broke the visitors defensive line but when racing forwards, opted to play the ball square when a shot on goal was the better option.

The second period was still in its infancy when the deadlock was broken as BJ Christie’s cross from the left hand side found an unmarked Pattison to fire low past Tom Middlehurst.

Just a few minutes later Hamilton sped away and as he approached the edge of the box, was brought down by Fabion Simms, who was shown a red card.

The OD’s did eventually double their advantage just after the hour mark, with Hamilton getting the goal his performance deserved as, played in by man of the match Newman Carney, his shot from just inside the box struck the post and went in.