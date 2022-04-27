Percy nets stoppage time winner as Dunstable finish season with victory at Ardley United

Dunstable Town finished their season with a win on Saturday

Dunstable finished their SSML Premier Division season with a 1-0 win at Ardley United thanks to a last-minute goal from substitute Jack Percy.

Going into the game having lost to the same side 4-1 in the Premier League Cup quarter-final, head coach Joe Deeney gave a debut to 17-year-old Axel Piesold, who gave a calm and assured performance in the middle of the park to earn the supporters’ Man of the Match award.

Visiting keeper Dan Gould made two good early saves, before Kelvin Osei-Addo was denied by a fine stop from former Cheltenham stopper Freddie Lapworth, who also prevented Kyle Faulkner and Joe Sellers-West scoring in the second period.

By this time Percy had replaced Osei-Addo and he was on hand deep in stoppage time to score what proved to be the winner.

Dunstable finished the campaign in ninth place with 50 points, a fine achievement following Deeney and assistant Kyle Durcan’s appointments at Creasey Park in October with the club sitting rock bottom of the table when they took over.

The pair have transformed the training and playing culture at the club, with attendances rising by over 70%, and to a level higher than when the Blues played in the Southern Premier League.

Ownership of the club continues to rise with numbers expected to reach three figures by the time of the first AGM in June when the owners will be given the opportunity to make decisions on the club’s direction over the next season.