Phelan nets last-gasp winner as Rovers hit back from 2-0 down to beat Hertford

A superb second half performance saw Barton Rovers fight back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Hertford Town in Southern League Division One Central on Saturday.

Hertford had by far the better of the first half, dominating possession as they opened the scoring through Ben Weyman after only four minutes.

Rovers keeper Matt Boylan was called into action while although Coree Wilson went close for the visitors, it was 2-0 on the half hour mark through Jake Bunyan’s tame effort.

After the break, Barton dragged themselves back into the the contest and upped the tempo themselves chasing down their opponents with added vigour.

Brad Bell and Uriah Gordon-Douglas went close, but on 72 minutes, Barton had a goal back, Rico Greco’s free kick diverted home by an alert Kai Phelan.

Boylan made the save of the game to keep the visitors hopes alive with an fingertip stop from Vlad Singhiartau, as Rovers pulled themselves level eight minutes from time after a great run by Temi Akinbusoye saw him find an unmarked Gordon-Douglas who slotted home.

Barton now had a spring in their step and looked to steal the points, which they managed in stoppage time, Phelan’s firm header from a corner making it 3-2.

Boss Tony Fontanelle said: “A quality second half performance is what we asked the lads for at half time and that’s what they gave us.

“It was nip and tuck all the game but credit to all the squad they dug deep and fought hard for that result.

“The dressing room is bouncing on the back of that.”