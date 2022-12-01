All the reports from Luton Hockey Club and Chiltern Hockey Club

Luton Town Ladies hit back with a fine second half display as they beat Letchworth IIIs 2-1 in their East Hockey League Division Four SW clash at the weekend.

Trailing to an early goal by the visitors, Luton levelled through Suzanne Starkey on 55 minutes, Clare Philby also netting moments later to take the points.

The Men were 2-1 winners at Welwyn Garden City in their East Men's Division Two SW contest, Matthew Dobson amongst the goals for the visitors.

The IIs dropped to the bottom of Division Four SW after losing 3-1 at Bishop’s Stortford IVs who leapfrogged them in the process.

The IIIs drew 2-2 in their Division Five SW trip to Welwyn Garden City IIIs.

A much changed team saw the visitors take time to settle, but a sweeping move enabled Kyle Beirne to hammer home an excellent strike and put his side ahead.

WGC were back in the game from a short corner, as they went on to take the lead in the second period, but Luton recovered to level when Clive Whittle rattled into the net on the hour mark.

The IVs saw their Men's Division Seven SW home clash with Hertford Vs postponed.

» Holly Steward celebrated her birthday in style as she scored twice and was named player of the match during Chiltern’s 4-2 victory against Bedford VIs at the weekend.