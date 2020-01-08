Pike fun for Dariusz

Luton Angling Club news...

Luton Angling Club’s Dariusz Blahuta fished the Great Ouse on New Year’s Eve and had a lot of fun catching some pike.

Gareth Evans had a nice start to the year with an 8lb pike and Mark Zan started the year off with a jack from the Great Ouse at Wyboston.

At North House, Brad Pearson caught a great looking common.

Charlie Newton had a hard day lure fishing on the Grand Union Canal, but her perseverance paid off and resulted in a nice perch and small pike.

Jonny Cox had a great start to 2020 with a beast of a mirror, weighing 29lb 5oz.

After having no success at 4m on bread punch, Dennis Hunt moved out to 7m and pinkie on a size 20, and had a few dozen gudgeon and a small perch.

This was all during his annual tradition of fishing the canal on the first day of the year.

Dale Carter had a common from a wet and windy Beckerings in the early hours of January 3, his catch weighing 23lb 8oz.

Jamie Squires caught a 13lb pike at South Lagoon.

Mark Chandler won the £25 December photo competition after catching a stunning 17lb 1oz pike from the Biddenham stretch of The Great Ouse.