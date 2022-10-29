Barton Rovers were beaten once more in midweek

A poor first half display saw Barton Rovers suffer yet another Southern League Division One Central defeat, as they lost 3-0 at Walthamstow on Tuesday.

The visitors lined up with former player Robbie Goodman having rejoined at centre back, as the defender returned to the squad to try and shore up Rovers’ defensive errors, although it failed to work on this occasion, Barton conceding three in the first period.

Early on, Rovers looked to press the opponents and play the ball out from the back, however they got roped into Stow’s long ball football leading to a number of aerial battles.

Stow’s direct approach saw them move in front on 16 minutes, keeper Niall Cooper misjudging a cross and Callum Ibe getting the slightest of touches to find the back of the net.

The early goal gave Stow the momentum to grab a second just 10 minutes later as Jordon Watson managed to slip the ball through Cooper’s legs from a very tight angle.

Walthamstow’s third killed any fighting spirit Barton would’ve had going into the dressing room as Bilal Sayoud’s corner went straight in.

Although Rovers improved on their first half performance, the damage had already been done, meaning Walthamstow took home all three points.