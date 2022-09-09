Promotion secured by Dunstable Town CC seconds after beating Blunham

Dunstable Town IIs have won promotion

A fine bowling performance saw Dunstable Town IIs win promotion from Beds County League Division Two with an eight wicket win over Blunham on Sunday.

After choosing to field, Joe Thorne took 3-9, while Chris Pell claimed 2-6 and Ciaran Newton picked up 2-18 as Blunham were all out for 90.

Lee Pratt then hit an unbeaten 29 as Dunstable made 93-2 to ensure they will be playing in Division One next season.

The firsts lost to Lutonian by four wickets in the Premier Division as the IIIs beat Ampthill Town IIs by eight wickets in Division Five.

Malcolm Jolly took 3-25 and Ricky Joshi 3-38 as the visitors totalled 195-7.

Ollie Thaker hit an unbeaten 61, while Ian Horton made 60 and Steve Rumball 35 as Town eased to 198-2.

On Saturday, the firsts lost by 91 runs against Broxbourne in the Saracens Championship Division.

Dunstable chose to bowl as the visitors reached 226-8, Robert Simpkins taking 3-37 and Jack Kilduff 3-48.

The hosts then fell to 135 all out, Bradley Matthews scoring 39 and Sam Cherry 26..

The IIs game against West Herts in Division Three A was abandoned

Stuart Harvey took 3-1 from 10 overs as Shahzad Suail claimed 3-3 and Chris Pell 2-35 in the hosts' 112 all out, before it was called off.

The IIIs lost to Bentley Heath IIs by one wicket in Division Eight B.

Ian Horton, Harry Griffin and Daniel Nutkins all hit 24 as Dunstable made 131-9.