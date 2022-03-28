Record medal haul for SALTO Gymnastics Club

The SALTO Gymnastics team

SALTO Gymnastics Club enjoyed record success at the East Region Preliminary competition held in Milton Keynes recently, winning 13 gold medals, three silvers and one bronze.

The club were competing in Trios and Pairs for partnership places on the East Team, with the biggest squad now going on to represent the East region to date.

The success reflects dedication, commitment months of preparation and hard work by the gymnasts and their team of coaches as SALTO certainly shone with every partnership performing clean routines, showing technical excellence and brilliant amplitude.

The event brings all the East Region clubs together and is one of the biggest in the acrobatic competition schedule.

The stakes are high too as those placed first or second qualify to represent their club and region at two National competition events taking place in May.

Ayla, Shaname and Elodie qualified to represent East Region at the Intra-Regional event in Southampton.

Meanwhile Lauren, Inaaya, Sienna, Isabelle, Megan, Sophia, Ayisha, Chloe, Izabella, Kailyn, Olivia, Evie and Violet will be focused on the National Championship Finals in Stoke on Trent.

Darcey and J’Adore also narrowly missed out on qualification for the East Team despite claiming a bronze medal.

SALTO are looking for donations and to forge more sponsorships with local businesses to help with the entry to such events going forward, plus travel, regional squad training camps, training kits and competition leotards.