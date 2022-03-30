Ref justice as Rovers are denied a late penalty at Ware

Urijah Gordon-Douglas saw this opportunity saved - pic: Duncan Jacks Photography

Barton Rovers slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Ware in their Southern League Division One Central meeting on Saturday.

With manager Tony Fontenelle still sidelined due to Covid, Leon Gutzmore and Clive Palmer once again took the reigns after their impressive midweek win at FC Romania.

With a virtually unchanged squad but stronger opposition in their promotion chasing hosts, Rovers struggled to find their feet in the early stages of a game that was littered with stray passes and a lack of composure.

Ware took the lead in the 17th minute when Leigh Rose tapped home unmarked at the back post, while they should have made it 2-0, but for a fine save from Tom Coulton.

Martel Powell’s 20-yard drive went wide, as Barton came out for the second half with a real purpose, Urijah Gordon-Douglas going clean through only to see his shot saved.

Brad Bell also had a great opportunity but just couldn’t stretch enough to reach an inviting cross.

There was late controversy as Temi Akenbusoye was upended in the Ware box but the official gave a free kick outside the area to the dismay of the visitors.