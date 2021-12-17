Regis scores late winner as Rovers defeat high-flying Ware

Bradley Bell in action for Barton Rovers at the weekend - pic: Duncan Jack

Barton Rovers gave their supporters an early Christmas present with an excellent 2-1 win over high-flying Ware at Sharpenhoe Road on Saturday.

In front of 117 supporters who had braved the cold and rain, the hosts found themselves a goal down on 13 minutes, some lacklustre defending allowing Liam Dulson to convert.

Instead of sinking into their shells, Rovers dug in and produced some fine football that could and should have seen them draw level.

Brad Bell, Coree Wilson and Chris Regis all had great chances, with Dean Dummett missing a glorious opportunity too.

Barton were level just two minutes into the second period though, Temi Akinbusoye’s excellent ball in finding Bell who deftly stroked home.

On a boggy pitch, it was Rovers who controlled proceedings, efforts from substitute Tony Burnett and Paul Andrews missing the target.

The hosts’ hard work and endeavour paid off with two minutes to go, Regis making up for his earlier miss to seal a deserved victory.

A thrilled Rovers coach Clive Palmer said: “What a great win and the way we did it, all the lads were fantastic.”