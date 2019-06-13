Rematch has Prosper in last chance saloon

Luton boxer Kay Prosper believes he is in the last chance saloon after earning a rematch against Sam O’Maison later in the year.

The pair originally fought for the English Super Lightweight title back in March, which was retained by O’Maison after a controversial draw.

Many thought Prosper should have been awarded the win, but the British Boxing Board of Control ordered an immediate rematch and put the fight out to purse bids.

Promoter Josh Goodwin won the bid to give Prosper home advantage once again at York Hall when the bout takes place on Saturday, September 7.

The clash, one of three major title fights, also doubles up as a British title eliminator moving the winner close to a crack at the belt.

On the rematch, Prosper said: “I have to win this.

“I believe I won the first fight and was shocked at the dirty tactics of O’Maison, but I am well prepared for his continual below the belt shots this time.

“I cannot afford not to win as at 34 years of age I need to be moving up levels now.

“I had an army of fans for my bout last time and there will be even more this time.

“I will not leaving the ring without my belt and this time I will not be leaving it to the judges.”

Neither boxer has fought since, with Prosper’s record 12 wins, one draw and one defeat from 14 fights.

O’Maison’s now reads 16 wins, two defeats and one draw from his 19 previous fights.