Reynolds looks to ‘bring back the Ricky Hatton era’ after first round win at York Hall

Jordan Reynolds has his arm raised after victory at York Hall on Saturday - pic: MTK Global

Luton boxer Jordan Reynolds is determined to ‘bring back the Ricky Hatton era’ after making swift work of Rodolfo Paterno at York Hall on Friday night to notch up a third professional win.

Hatton, who had a stunning career as a WBA (Super), IBF and IBO Light Welterweight champion, plus winning the WBA Welterweight belt too, was famed for taking legions of fans with him for his title fights.

Reynolds now wants to do that too, as speaking to the MTK Global website afterwards, Reynolds, who was backed by a huge fanbase at York Hall, said: “I’m very grateful for the support.

“This is what it’s all about for me. I’m my worst critic and very hard on myself, but it’s all learning and still early days.

“I want to bring back the Ricky Hatton era.

“This is a people’s sport, I want to bring thousands of fans to my fights.

“Everybody who has come out tonight I love you all.

Luton fighter Jordan Reynolds - pic: MTK Global

“Thanks to all of my sponsors too, I couldn’t have done it without them.”

The popular Reynolds had been due to take on Randal Barlow, but that bout fell through, as Italian Paterno took the fight at late notice.

Although the 28-year-old had a record of two wins, two draws and four defeats in the pro ranks, he was no match for Reynolds who dominated from the off and won before the first round bell was rung due to some fierce body shots which saw the referee step in.

He is now setting his sights on fighting again before the end of the year and having a title on his waist in 2022, as speaking to Eat Sleep Boxing Repeat, the Lutonian added: “I would love to headline Luton, that’s always been a dream, but I’ve got to keep chipping away, keep building, there’s a lot to learn.

“I’d like to get out before the end of the year, stay busy and get a title shot at the end of next year, it’s about just keeping learning.

“I think you’ll definitely see more stoppages, especially when lads start opening it up and I start settling down and using my boxing.

“I was a bit eager in the first 30 seconds, loading up, but when I just got behind my jab, it was an easy night’s work,

“It’s just taking all this in, a stepping stone, I’ve got to take a lot away from that and progress to the next fight.

“I would like a minimum of six (fights, next year), I want to get a title next year, but my thing is I would love to fight in front of thousands of people.