Rhiney bags a hat-trick as Crawley Green hit back to draw with Tring Athletic

An all-action game that saw three penalties, a hat-trick, eight bookings, a sin-binning and a refereeing meltdown in the second half saw Crawley Green grab a point against Tring Athletic on Saturday.

In an eventful opening Crawley were awarded a penalty after only 22 seconds when Luke Andrews was felled in the box, Taylor Rhiney comfortably beating Dave Saunders to make it 1-0.

Green’s lead lasted only three minutes though as Kieran Turner unleashed a stunning strike from 30 yards which flew past Mark Blower.

Crawley’s Lewis Osbourne saw his effort parried by Saunders parried on to the post, but Athletic were then ahead themselves when Cameron Brooke danced through the defence to plant the ball past Blower.

Brooke saw another shot go wide, but after the break, the Maroons were on level terms just before the hour mark, Luke Andrews setting up Rhiney to find the net.

Kieran Turner shot wide for Tring, as Rhiney’s attempt was saved by Saunders, as with 79 gone, the hosts found themselves on the end of an extremely harsh penalty decision for the second match running, Blower adjudged to have fouled Turner.

Chris Blunden converted the spot- kick, while Adam Hughes was then sin-binned, but with three minutes left, Green had their second penalty as Andrews was again felled.

Four minutes of treatment followed for the visiting defender, before Rhiney calmly beat Saunders to make it 3-3 and complete his hat trick.

In added time Rhiney had a stinging free kick parried by Saunders and the rebound from Chris Crook was scrambled for a corner as it finished 3-3.

On Saturday, Crawley travel to Flackwell Heath.

The reserves won 11-0 against Biggleswade United U23s in the County Cup, as Timitayo Akerele (3), Rob Newman (2), Brendan Cowell (2), Tom Willett (2), Chris Butler and Ibrahim Elmagbari all found the net.