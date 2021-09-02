Rhiney on target as Green hit back to earn a first point of the season

Crawley Green earned their first point of the season in a hard fought game against Oxhey Jets on Saturday.

Fielding a young side this was an impressive performance from the visitors, as they had to play the last 15 minutes with 10 men.

As early as the first minute, Jets’ Lewis Putman low cross flashed across the Crawley goal only needing a touch to convert.

Green’s Daniel Blackman started to get a grip in midfield playing in wide men Taylor Rhiney and Leihai Henriques who stretched the opposition full backs.

With seven minutes gone, Rhiney made a good run down the right wing cutting inside only to have his shot blocked.

Jets forced two corners in succession in the 10th minute, Bradley Sweeney shooting wide from the second.

Putman then combined with Kenny Nobrega to set up Louis Stead but his header was saved by Sam McCluskey.

Rhiney had a shot saved in the 30th minute following a good move down the right wing with Adam Hughes, while Ashraf Masumbuku’s low cross flashed across the Jets box.

In the 35th minute the ever dangerous Putman crossed for Louis Stead to score, McCluskey unable to keep it out.

Just before half time Henriques played in Rhiney but the ball ran away from him and it finished 1-0 at the break.

Moments after half time, Putman was left unmarked on the edge of the penalty area but his shot was blocked by Kieran Floyd.

Blackman and Hughes then combined well and Hughes’s shot was well saved by Luke Parry.

Crawley’s young side battled away and were rewarded with the equaliser when Blackman played a delightful ball through tor Rhiney to make it 1-1 in the 55th minute.

With 15 minutes left and centre back Chris Crook clearly hurt with a head injury, the referee allowed play to continue as Jets attacked down the right and Bradley Sweeney’s cross was punched clear by McCluskey.

The Maroons keeper remonstrated with the official about the challenge, only to be shown a red card for an unnecessary remark.

Fortunately Crawley had Mitchell Howe on the bench who was able to take over in goal as they were able to hold out to take their first point of the season.