Rovers are five-alive in Waltham Abbey hammering

Coree Wilson celebrates scoring in the first half for Barton - pic: Duncan Jack photography

Barton Rovers ended their run of four straight defeats without scoring in convincing fashion with a terrific 5-1 win at Waltham Abbey on Saturday.

Going into the game on the back of a week off, the visitors should have moved ahead early, only for Bradley Bell to miss from the penalty spot.

Abbey then wasted a hatful of chances to take the lead themselves as Barton made them pay, ex-Luton Town youngster Coree Wilson on target twice to make it 2-0 at the break.

Bradley Bell makes it 3-1 to Rovers on Saturday - pic: Duncan Jack photography

Tayo Oyebola pulled one back for Waltham midway through the second half before penalty villain Bell restored Rovers’ two goal advantage in the 85th minute.

Two late goals from Barton sub Joe Evans put the game beyond doubt and a gave the scoreline an emphatic look, although it could have been very different had the hosts taken their opportunities.

Boss Tony Fontenelle said: “I’m really pleased that we finally got the rub of green.

“Football is all about fine margins and it leant in our favour as we took our chances.

“I’m so happy for everyone connected with Barton Rovers to get the result as the last few weeks has been a difficult time for all.”