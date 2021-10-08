Rovers edged out by Didcot at Sharpenhoe Road

Chris Regis shoots goalwards - pic: Duncan Jack Photography

Barton Rovers saw their run of successive wins ended with a home defeat to Didcot Town on Saturday.

With grey rain clouds hanging over Sharpenhoe Road, the hosts still managed to start the encounter brightly with some fast flowing football.

Bradley Bell fired wide with five minutes gone, before the weather conditions worsened and the swirling wind made it difficult for both sides.

Kai Phelan wins this header - pic: Duncan Jack Photography

Home keeper Kyle Forster was called into action from a couple of tame Didcot advances, before on 31 minutes, Noah Alabi’s attempt hit the woodwork only to rebound back off the Rovers stopper and into the net.

Tony Fontanelle’s side never looked like getting back into the game from that point onwards, as Didcot defended well.

Rovers struggled with conditions and apart from an off target Chris Regis shot, the game petered out into the proverbial damp squib.