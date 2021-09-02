Rovers held as AFC and Totternhoe both win while 61FC (Luton) triumph for the first time in almost three years

Barton Rovers were held to a 1-1 draw in their Southern League Division One Central trip to Chesham United on Saturday.

Club stalwart Paul Andrews and Luke Williams made their first starts of the season as the visitors conceded an early penalty when Jay Palmer was adjudged to have tripped home striker Ezra Antonio-Forde.

Max Hercules fired the spot-kick straight at keeper Kyle Forster, as Barton then took advantage, Chris Regis going on a mazy run to find the net on 18 minutes.

It was Chesham who looked the stronger from then on though, Jamie Jellis hitting the bar.

After the break, Barton were pegged back just five minutes in, Lewis Thomas and Williams needlessly giving the ball away, French converting the resulting cross.

Rovers were given a golden opportunity to hit back just six minutes later when striker Nathan Frater was bundled over in the box with the referee pointing to the spot.

Regis stepped up but his tame effort was easy for the keeper as the midfielder went close to a late winner, heading narrowly wide.

Rovers were beaten on Bank Holiday Monday, as they went down 2-0 at home to local rivals AFC Dunstable.

Jack Harvey and BJ Christie got the goals for the visitors, who made it two wins in two following a 1-0 success over Bedford Town at the weekend, Harvey on target.

Rovers head Hornchurch in the Emirates FA Cup this weekend as AFC visit Biggleswade FC.

>> Dunstable Town lost 3-0 at Leverstock Green on Saturday, also going down 1-0 at home to Hadley on Tuesday night.

They visit Risborough Rangers this weekend.

>> Rhys Calvano (2) and Sam Willet were on target as The 61 FC (Luton) won their first league game since December 2018 on Monday, beating Codicote 3-0 in SSML Division Two.

They had been hammered 7-0 at home by Pitstone & Ivinghoe on Saturday, but will look to make it successive victories when travelling to Buckingham United this weekend.

>> Totternhoe dominated their SSML Division Two match at Aston Clinton on Saturday, winning 4-1.

Jonathan Butler, Lala Dem, Josh Spavins and Joseph Grossi all found the net as the Totts then won 2-1 at Sarratt on Monday, Dem and Ollie Watton both scoring.