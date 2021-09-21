Rovers pay the price for a poor first half in Kidlington defeat

Barton Rovers paid the price for a poor first half as they slipped to a 3-1 defeat against Kidlington on Saturday.

Visiting boss Tony Fontenelle made changes to the starting 11 as Alex Shepard was ruled out through injury, while both Brad Bell and Kyle Forster recovered from injuries.

With 11 minutes gone, a tame shot from 20 yards somehow crept under the body of Forster, Steve Robertson credited with the goal.

A shell-shocked Barton looked in total disarray, as Kidlington took full control of proceedings, moving 3-0 in front midway through the half, Robertson on target again and Connor Mattimore also netting.

The rest of the first period was littered with mistakes by both sides who were finding it difficult keeping possession, as Fontenelle got his team in to regroup at the break.

Whatever was said behind in the dressing room certainly worked in the first minute of the second half, Martel Powell unleashing a fierce shot that keeper Harry Way had no chance of keeping out.

Despite being by far the better team after the interval, Barton failed to trouble the home stopper with any other meaningful efforts and the game finished with a deserved win for the home side.