Rovers sign Stevenage keeper on loan but form continues to stutter with Biggleswade loss

Stevenage loanee Jimmy Smith in action for Barton Rovers - pic: Duncan Jack Photography

Barton Rovers’ stuttering form and injury woes continued on Sunday with a 2-1 loss to Biggleswade FC.

Manager Tony Fontenelle went into the game still missing key players but his squad was bolstered by the arrival of on loan Stevenage keeper Timmy Smith in the week.

The visitors found themselves 1-0 behind after only six minutes as Tom Coles’ unchallenged header found the net from close range.

Lewis Thomas celebrates his goal for Barton - pic: Duncan Jack Photography

New boy Smith made a superb save from Alex Marsh’s effort, but with only 15 minutes on the clock Rovers were further adrift as ex-Barton youth player Pat McCaferty set up Jack Dreyer who slotted home in some style.

After giving their opponents a head start, Rovers decided to wake up, Kai Phelan’s attempt tipped round the post by keeper Dan Green.

Centre half Lewis Thomas did give Barton some cheer with a bullet header that found the back of the net from Chris Regis’s corner, but they couldn’t find a leveller in the second period.

Boss Fontenelle said: “I let the lads have it at half time as giving away a two goal headstart is not acceptable at this club.

“There were a couple of lads that were going through the motions and that will be sorted out this week.

“Another injury blow shows our luck at the moment as Lewis’s nose is plastered all over his face and not even a free kick for his troubles!”