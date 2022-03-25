Sacred Heart Primary will represent Luton Town in Kids Cup at Wembley after beating Millwall

The Sacred Heart Primary School’s Year 6 boys team

Sacred Heart Primary School’s Year 6 boys team will head to Wembley for the grand final of the Utilita Kids Cup after beating Millwall in the Southern Regional final at Reading FC recently.

Representing Luton Town, the youngsters remained unbeaten in the group stages of the six-a-side competition, against Swansea, West Bromwich Albion, Bournemouth and Reading.

After a narrow win on penalties against Derby County, Luton met a strong Millwall side in the final, with former Swansea, Everton and Wales captain Ashley Williams also in attendance.

Town raced into a 3-1 lead and looked set for victory, only for the Lions to score two quick goals against the run of play and level the match.

However, the Hatters showed great determination to hit back with an excellent team goal two minutes from time to ensure they now will go to the home of football and take on the winners of the Northern Regional competition during the half-time interval of the Championship play-off final on Sunday, May 29.

Team coaches Calum Whadcoat and Alex Henry said of the victory: “We were delighted with the boys performance and determination to earn their chance at Wembley!”

The EFL (English Football League) and Utilita launched the Utilita Kids Cup and Utilita Girls Cup, a national tournament of local activations for junior footballers over 24 events and five Wembley finals.

Last season, the competition saw over thousands of school children take part, and this year the Utilita Kids and Girls Cup will see 22,000 young boys and girls take to the pitch representing the 72 EFL clubs across the country.