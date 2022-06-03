Saeed hits half-century in thrilling tie for Lutonian

Mustafa Haroon scored 103 not out for Beds U14s

Lutonian played out a thrilling tie with Northwood in their Saracens Herts League Division Two B match on Saturday.

Batting first, Northwood made 186 all out as Hamzah Khan claimed 3-30 and Awais Khan took 3-35.

In their reply, Lutonian looked to be in control at 123-2 with Ammad Saeed (58) and Hamza Shabir (39) putting on 88 for the third wicket.

They then lost six wickets for just 23 runs as tail-enders Hamzah Khan (15) and Shamas Khan (10) got them close, but with the scores level, the latter was caught, leaving last man Adnan Nazim stranded on eight not out.

The IIs had a narrow 17-run win over Ware in Division Seven A.

Put into bat, half centuries from Saqib Malik (61) and Siraj Nisar (55 not out), plus Sumair Rana’s 28 saw Lutonian manage 169-4.

Usama Saad then took 3-10 and Malik claimed 3-17 as Ware were dismissed for 152.

Lutonian IIIs were handsome seven wicket victors against Eversholt IIs in their Beds County League Division Three match on Sunday.

Eversholt chose to bat first, reaching 204-8 as Devansh Kumar took 3-24, with Yaseer Masood claiming 2-13 and Naqbeeb Rehman 2-42.

Ahmed Shaakir hit an unbeaten 73 as Kumar made 63 in Lutonian’s 207-3, Ehtisham Dar also adding 21 not out.

In the Bedfordshire Youth County U15 Division match, Lutonian U15s beat Dunstable Town by eight wickets.

Saif Ali took 1-12 as Arhum Rana claimed 1-13 and Hamid Saeed 1-16 in Dunstable’s 101-3.

Iasan Dar retired on 31 not out, while Ayaan Malik made an unbeaten 27 and Talha Malik 17 as Lutonian reached 105-2.

In the U13 South Division match, Lutonian U13 lost to Flitwick Town U13 by five runs.

Flitwick totalled 109-6 after batting first, Rayyan Hussain picking up 2-7, Ayan Sumair 1-4, Raahim Rana 1-10 and Hussain Dar 1-13 before Lutonian were bowled out for 104.

» Lutonian youngster Mustafa Haroon hit 103 not out for Bedfordshire U14s in their County match against Leicestershire U14s.

» Luton Pakistanis beat Challney by 43 runs in their Luton & District Midweek League Cup match on Thursday.

Zahid Khan hit 59 and Ammad Saeed 25 as Pakistanis made 141-8, Akmal Qamer taking 5-39 and Mohammed Umar 2-20.

Challney could only make 98-9 response, Shan Ahamadzi taking 3-5, Shamas Khan 2-10 and Zahid Khan 2-31.

The Pakistanis were eight wicket winners over United CC in the Premier Division.

Ahtzaz Ahmed claimed 3-17 and Awais Khan 3-13 as United were dismissed for 86.

Babar Raja then hit 39 not out and Mohammed Essa scored 20, as Pakistanis reached 87-2.

The Saracens (134-2) beat Luton Cricketers (130-5) by eight wickets, as Haidery (144-9) lost to Pehlwan (146-7) by two runs.

In Division Two, Luton Majestics (130-7) edged past Luton Hatters (125-3) by five runs.

» In the South East Sunday cricket League Premier Division, United beat Watford Haidery’s by four wickets.

United won the toss & elected to field as Haidery’s made 216-8 in 40 overs, Zahid Khan taking 3-26.