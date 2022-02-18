SALTO among the medals at King Edmund Acro Cup

SALTO trio Sienna, Isabelle and Megan

SALTO Gymnastics Club had three acrobatic gymnastic partnerships travel to Bristol for the annual King Edmund Acro Cup recently, an event attended by some of the best clubs nationally.

First up was new youth trio Ayla, Shaname and Elodie, in what was Elodie’s first ever competition and Shaname and Ayla’s maiden outing post pandemic.

With 22 groups in this category, the SALTO trio held their own giving a spotless performance and placing an excellent sixth.

Next up were the IDP2 partnerships Lauren and Inaaya (women’s pair) and Sienna, Isabelle and Megan, (women’s group), who had two routines to perform each in a tight competition.

The five SALTO girls did four fantastic routines, as Sienna, Isabelle and Megan secured an incredible gold medal.

Lauren and Inaaya also came an impressive fourth, only missing out on a bronze by just 0.2 points.