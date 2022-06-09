SALTO gymnasts shine at Saltney Classic in Wales

Members of the successful SALTO team

SALTO’s acrobatic squad, accompanied by their coaches, travelled to Saltney Gymnastics Club in North Wales over the weekend to compete in the annual Saltney Classic.

For some of the younger members of the squad, it was their first time out, while for others it was a chance to perfect current skills or move up a level as a pre-season competition before the next campaign starts in October.

Competing against clubs nationally, SALTO's acrobats shone on the floor.

SALTO Gym were in fine form once more

The Grade 2 and 3 trios from National Finals last month, Olivia, Evie and Violet, plus Chloe, Izabella and Kailyn went out with confidence, securing silver medals on the podium.

A new Grade 4 duo Luci and Violet began their partnership on a high bringing back a bronze medal.

Youth mixed pair Ben and Chloe impressed with new upgraded skills in their routine, as they won gold.