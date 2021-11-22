SALTO pairs perform stunning routines at Championships

SALTO duo Ellie and Jess

SALTO’s acrobatic gymnasts were involved in two big competitions recently, both held at Fenton Manor in Stoke on Trent at the British Acrobatic Championships.

First up was the FIG 12-18 pair of Ellie and Jessica, who were competing for the first time in 18 months.

Working together for the first time, they performed a stunning routine placing them in fifth position overall.

SALTO duo Lillie and Evie

Two pairs were representing the East Region and competing against groups representing all the other national regional squads.

Clearly standards at National Finals were high, as next up SALTO had the NDP National Finals, both of the club pairs having to qualify for this competition back in September and went to the competition representing the East Region.

Lillian and Evie competed at Grade 4, a tough group, but after a near spotless performance the girls ended in fifth place from 10 regional groups, as less than 0.5 marks separated themselves and the pair who took gold.

Lauren and Inaaya competed in the IDP2 category giving an impressive performance leading them to a bronze medal.

SALTO duo Lauren and Inaaya

All who took part were a credit to the East Region, their club and the town.

They are now working hard to prepare for what will be a busy 2022 competition season.

>> SALTO Gymnastics Charitable Foundation Ltd is participating in The Big Give Christmas Challenge, with funding raised supporting gymnasts and children less fortunate to reach their full potential.