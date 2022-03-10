Second pro win for Storey as he defeats Russian opponent Vezhlivtsev

Frankie Story in action during his second pro bout

Luton boxer Frankie Storey scored an impressive shutout against Russia’s Viktor Vezhlivtsev to win his second professional fight at the Watford Leisure Centre late last month, writes JP Smith.

The Farley super featherweight hasn’t dropped a round so far in his fledgling career and looked like a man who had already found new levels since his debut in October.

Southpaw Storey established the jab early and forced his opponent, who had lost all six of his previous bouts, on to the back foot straight away.

Landing his big left hand, he had the Russian feeling the pace as he struggled to come to terms with repeated right hooks.

In the third, Storey again landed a straight left which sent Vezhlivtsev stumbling but he composed himself and reset.

The final round went hammer and tongs and despite the Luton fighter landing some heavy shots, the Russian saw out the final three minutes, referee Sean McEvoy scoring the fight 40-36.

With his second professional boxing win in the bag, Storey will carry on his job as bricklayer, and also travel to Africa to build a house for disadvantaged children.