Sellers-West bags the winner as Blues down Jets

Dunstable Town were victorious at the weekend - pic: Liam Smith

Dunstable Town recorded back-to-back wins on Saturday with a hard-fought success over Oxhey Jets at Creasey Park.

The first half was a very even affair, but early chances arrived for Town as Dan Trif saw his effort from a tight angle hit the side-netting, while Kyle Faulkner’s long-range rocket was well saved by Bradley Shaw.

The home side didn’t have it all their own way though, as Kyal Williams looked lively on the left flank, although it was Dunstable who created the better opportunities, Joseph Sellers-West forcing a save from Shaw, Faulkner seeing his attempt blocked on the goal-line.

Sellers-West continued to impress, only prevented from a goalscoring opportunity by a perfectly timed last-ditch tackle from Ferrell Charles.

Jets, who had won their previous three fixtures, looked to put Dunstable on the back foot after the break, as they went close to an opener, poking narrowly wide.

Then on 49 minutes, Terence Muchineripi found Sellers-West who tried his luck from the edge of the box, a heavy deflection completely wrongfooting Shaw as it nestled into the net put give Blues the lead.

Oxhey didn’t roll over though and came close to levelling with two excellent long-range efforts, both of which crashed off the crossbar before being cleared to safety.

Sellers-West continued to provide the attacking intent which eventually earned him the man of the match award, and he almost doubled the lead when he

beat his marker to a cross, sending his shot inches wide.

Substitute Benji Gray came close late on, when his looping free kick into the box evaded everyone from both sides, and hit the woodwork, but Dunstable held on.