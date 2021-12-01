Sellers-West nets last-gasp leveller to grab Dunstable a point

Joe Sellers-West scored in the fourth minute of stoppage town to earn a brilliant point for Dunstable Town against high-flying Harpenden Town on Saturday.

The Blues have become a bit of a bogey team for the Harps in recent seasons, winning a thrilling clash 5-4 last term, before gaining their first league victory this season against their opponents back in September.

A lot has changed at Creasey Park since then, as only Dan Gould, Dan Trif and John Sonuga remain from the 16-man squad, while under head coach Joe Deeney and assistant Kyle Durkan, the turnaround has been remarkable.

The talk before the game had deservedly been about the three Dunstable supporters who had braved the elements and walked 20k from Creasey Park to Rothamsted Park to raise money for the Club’s Blues 4 – 5K L&D Hospital appeal.

The walk raised over £500 and helped the club get within shouting distance of raising £5,000 for the Cancer Unit at the Luton & Dunstable University Hospital.

Richard, Dean and Peter, may have been regretting their early start when Harpenden went a goal up on the 15-minute mark though.

Both sides battled hard for midfield supremacy and against the elements, Dunstable came back strongly to deservedly get back on level terms when Kyle Faulkner lashed into the roof of the net following a corner on 38 minutes.

Twice, Sellers-West weaved his way to the by-line before crossing the ball invitingly, however on both occasions it evaded the red and black shirts.

All square at half time, Dunstable were indebted to keeper Dan Gould who made a miraculous save down to his right to keep out a close range shot but by the hour mark Harpenden had scored twice, giving themselves a two-goal cushion.

Their first of the two goals followed a good move from Dunstable which saw captain Jamie Nicholls thwarted by the Harpenden keeper.

His long punt down field caused problems on the sticky surface and ended up with a shot which deflected against the post with a yellow and green shirt on hand to knock in the rebound.

Another goal followed 10 minutes later and with an hour played Dunstable had it all to do.

But they went about their task purposefully and energetically, Benji Gray getting his first goal for the club in the 63rd minute when he took advantage of a mistake from the hosts’ defence, and Dunstable were back in the game.

Sellers-West looked as if he’d equalised as he advanced on goal in a one-on-one, but agonisingly the ball rolled past the far post.

Terrence Muchineripi came on for the final 15 minutes as Dunstable did their best to break down a strong defensive back-line, while Ethan Creaey made a superb last-ditch tackle to keep his side in the game.

As time ebbed away, the equaliser came when Trif won a corner and Dan Naylor’s header was nodded back for Sellers-West to bundle home the stoppage time leveller.

Dunstable are now 15th in the table and welcome Tring Athletic to Creasey Park on Saturday.