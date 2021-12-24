Sellers-West strikes late on to rescue Blues a point

A late goal by Joe Sellers-West rescued a point for Dunstable Town in their clash with Flackwell Heath, the two sides drawing 1-1 on Saturday.

Up against a team who had thrashed them 5-0 in October, the Blues were without skipper Jamie Nicholls, although Terrence Muchineripi, Ruari Mills, Dan Naylor and Benji Gray battled valiantly in midfield.

The first half was a well contested affair in front of a crowd of 201, as Town keeper Dan Gould made some important saves to keep the scores level at half time.

For Joe Deeney’s side, Kyle Faulkner and Sellers-West got little change from the visiting defenders.

Half time saw two changes with Gray and Mills replaced by Kelvin Ossei-Addo and Joe Mead.

Mead’s steady hand on the tiller was evident, but Ossei-Addo limped off painfully clutching his hamstring after Dunstable had made all three substitutes, and looks like having several weeks on the treatment table.

After the break, the Blues back-line gave a solid display, the efforts of Gould, Liam McCrohan and J’Ardell Stirling worthy of special mention, as Stirling a recent acquisition from Wingate & Finchley, was named man of the match.

Flackwell Heath took the lead in the 75th minute though when after some concerted pressure, Aiden Higgs squeezed his header home from a tight angle.

Dunstable picked themselves up and got back on level terms when pacy substitute, Jack Percy, making his debut as a second half substitute, was pulled back when advancing on goal.

The resulting free kick hit the wall and went out for a corner, as Dan Naylor’s inch perfect delivery was met firmly by Sellers-West for his seventh goal in just 11 starts.

Dunstable then held on for what was an excellent point, extending their unbeaten run to seven games as they are now sitting 15th in the table, 12 points above the bottom two.