Seven in a row as Dunstable Town edge past rivals Leighton

Tolu Ikuyinminu celebrates scoring against Leighton Town at the weekend - pic: Liam Smith

Dunstable Town fans were in seventh heaven on Saturday as they saw their side record a seventh straight victory in all competitions, beating near neighbours Leighton Town 2-1 in the SSML Premier Division.

Manager Joe Deeney and Kyle Durcan celebrated a year in charge of the club at the weekend, with the Blues a world away from the side who were beaten 4-0 by Harefield in their first game, as only Dylan Baker remains from that squad that day.

With an impressive 603 in attendance, former Leighton players, Connor Coulson, Luke Dunstan and Alfie Osborne all had excellent games for the hosts, but it was a superb team effort, Dunstable on the front foot from the off, Ethan Creary powering a header just over with three minutes gone.

Leighton began to exert their own pressure, Coulson producing an excellent save, but the Blues were ahead on 19 minutes when Tolu Ikuyinminu was upended in the box and Kyle Faulkner slotted the penalty home.

The visitors responded well, Coulson saving one attempt with his feet, before Joe Sellers-West was inches away from adding a second with his angled drive.

An even second half sprang into life when the visitors hit the bar and then restored parity with an audacious goal from Leon Lobjoit.

The reaction from Dunstable was instant, as they were back in front on 65 minutes when Faulkner turned provider, finding Tolu Ikuyinminu who coolly beat Xavi Comas for the winner.