Shadbolt at the double as Luton Town Hockey Ladies ease past Blueharts

Saarah Sayed on the ball for Luton Town Ladies IIs

Luton Town Hockey Club Ladies clinched a sixth East Area League Women’s Division Four South West win of the season by beating Blueharts 5-1 on Saturday.

The visitors started strongly, with Rachel Shadbolt scoring after just three minutes and then Charlotte Dunham quickly making it 2-0.

Blueharts tried to get through the Luton press, but were blocked by a solid defensive line as the third goal arrived following a series of passes, Dunham then running the ball half the length of the pitch and sending a reverse cross into the D that Kate Starkey slotted into the bottom corner.

The hosts managed to get one back at the end of the first half with reverse strike from the top of the D that was just out of reach for keeper Tam Clark.

Luton’s dominant performance continued into the second period with multiple attacks, Shadbolt soon netting her second.

Town’s final goal came from a penalty corner set-piece routine with Suzanne Starkey and Chelsea Wright combining for the former to complete the scoring.

Player of the match went to Kate Starkey for her good work in midfield and maiden goal for the first team.

The IIs were back after a two week break, but found things didn’t go to plan against Bishop’s Stortford, losing 5-1.

The visitors were 3-0 up in the first half, two of the goals coming after some miscommunication in the Luton defence.

Luton were more determined in the second half, but the damage had already been done, as although Lindsey Bierton netted a consolation goal, Stortford managed another two themselves,

Player of the match went to Kerri Wheadon.

The men’s firsts lost 4-1 to Bedford IIIs, with the IIs drawing 1-1 against Bedford Vs.