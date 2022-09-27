Shamalo scores twice as AFC Dunstable beat Thatcham in FA Trophy

AFC Dunstable defeated Thatcham Town at the weekend

AFC Dunstable comfortably made it through to the third qualifying round of the FA Vase following a 3-0 win at Isthmian League South Central Division side Thatcham Town on Saturday.

Pre-match preparations got off to the worst start when the AFC team coach was delayed due to the M4 being closed, as the kick off was pushed back to 3.25pm.

Despite the journey it was the visitors who got off to a great start when Max Hercules was pushed over just outside the box on three minutes, Lucas Kirkpatrick whipping a superb free-kick into the top right hand corner.

It was 2-0 with a quarter of an hour gone, Louie Collier finding John Shamalo who fired the ball between the legs of Thatcham keeper Jack Hopwood.

Midway through the half, Shamalo was through again but Hopwood was equal to his effort, as Sam McClelland had two chances, one cleared off the line and one gathered by the home stopper.

Shamalo headed Lewis Thorpe's cross over in the 28th minute but a minute later he added his second when McClelland's clearance found him on the edge of the box and he delicately lobbed the advancing Hopwood.

Ten minutes before the break McClelland headed Kirkpatrick's free kick off target, as Hercules had a run and shot well stopped by Hopwood.

Thatcham’s Javin Dougan was wayward, as AFC almost had a fourth, Kirpatrick and then McClelland unable to beat the busy Hopwood.

Hercules and Collier tested the keeper once more in the second period, as Jamie Head was called into action, palming away Alex Miller's drive.

Collier shot straight at the keeper on 73 minutes, before Luke Beckwith came on to make his debut.

AFC should have added a final goal with six minutes left, Collier putting a free header wide, with Head preventing Taylor Harry from ruining his clean sheet in the closing stages.

Steve Heath’s side will now face Isthmian League North Division side Witham Town in the next stage on Saturday, October 8, as they entertain Hertford Town at Creasey Park this evening, kick off 7.45pm.

AFC: Head; Thorpe; Okito; R Frater (Abraham 62); McClelland; Tavernier (Pattison 62); Hercules; Frederick; Shamalo; Kirkpatrick (Beckwith 74); Collier.

Sub not used: Langston.