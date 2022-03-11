Silford scores to earn AFC Dunstable a point at Hawks

AFC Dunstable were held to a 1-1 draw at Harlow Town in their Southern League Division One Central clash on Saturday.

With 12 minutes gone, Jack Harvey had a header cleared off the line from Newman Carney’s free kick.

Simon-Peter Omooba was a constant threat for the Hawks, firing wide, before Ben Farrell missed a golden chance for the visitors.

Harlow took the lead on 40 minutes when a swirling cross evaded keeper Jamie Head and fell to Marcus Marku who fired home.

Carney was unlucky not to level the scores just before half time when his superb 25-yard drive hit the post.

Five minutes into the second half Lauren Luke was given his marching orders for a second foul on Silford.

The numbers were evened up on the hour mark, Ben Farrell shown a harsh red card for a late tackle.

Silford drew AFC level on 66 minutes though when he fired home a superb half volley from Carney’s corner.

Nathan Frater headed inches wide, while Silford and substitute Jermaine Hall were just off target as the spoils were shared.

AFC host Ware this weekend.

AFC: Head; Longden; Okito; Ferrell; McClelland; Carney; Tavernier; Harvey (Hamilton 64); N Frater (Hall 79); Farrell; Silford.

Subs not used: Christie, Williams, Abraham.

Attendance: 181.