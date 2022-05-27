Silver for SALTO duo in trip to Southampton

Members of the SALTO Gym who went to Southampton

Five SALTO Gymnasts travelled to Southampton to compete in the National Inter-Regional Competition recently.

This competition saw all the second-place medallists in the country from their Regional Preliminary Competitions held in March, in action as part of their respective Regional Teams.

SALTO’s Youth Women’s trio, Ayla, Shaname and Elodie and Youth Mixed Pair, Ben and Chloe formed part of the East Regional Team.

Two of SALTO Gym members won medals

Both are new partnerships this season and for Elodie it was her first competitive season as an acrobatic gymnast.

The trio, who were in a tough group, showcased their best routine yet to finish in seventh place with a top three artistry score.