Silver medal for Luton Diving Club's Bale at National Skills competition in Southend

​Luton Diving Club member Florence Bale won a silver medal at the National Skills competition in Southend recently.

The 12-year-old finished second in her age group at the competition with a score of 282.9, which was enough to beat her effort the previous year when she totalled 256.7. Bale was taking part in the competition with fellow Luton diver Oona Weir, 11, as she managed to finish 22nd in her age group. The pair were taken to the competition by the club’s new assistant head coach Jack Tempest.

Writing about why he decided to take on his new role on Facebook, he said: “I wanted to do something different from swimming, so I gave diving a go and grew to love it. I would continue to hone my skills towards becoming a competitive diver, but I found out this wasn’t the right path for me, I wanted to dive for fun and to improve my skills.

New Luton Diving Club assistant head coach Jack Tempest with divers Oona Weir and Florence Bale - pic: Luton Diving Club

"When I turned 16, I started coaching and loved this even more than diving myself. It is an incredible feeling to see a diver overcome a challenge that they have been facing. The feeling is just as great now 7 years on as I have now started as Assistant Head Diving Coach and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

The event in Southend was run by Swim England East Region volunteers, including LDC’s very own recording officer Ian Rollinson. He was integral in planning the weekend’s events, which saw clubs from Plymouth to Aberdeen vie for national recognition. Rollinson’s daughter, British springboard diver and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Amy was there to hand out medals to the winners, while Ian was presented with the Malcolm Taylor award for his great commitment and support for the sport of diving through volunteering at Swim England events.