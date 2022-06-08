Singh’s innings wins close contest for Luton Town & Indians

Luton Town & Indians picked up a narrow win on Saturday

Luton Town & Indians managed to hold on for a four run win at Broxbourne in their Saracens Herts League Championship match on Saturday.

After opting to bat first, Indians fell to 54-4, before Devender Singh and Dhaval Naik put on 53 runs for the fifth wicket.

Although Naik was out for 14, Singh went on to reach 61, as Devansh Kumar Sharma added 15 and Sameem Safi made 10, enabling the visitors to finish on 180 all out.

Broxbourne started well, reaching 84-1, but they could never get away, restricted to 176-7 in 50 overs, Sharma taking 2-32, while there were three run-outs too.

The IIs lost by two wickets against Bishop's Stortford IIs in Division Four A.

Put into bat, Indians collapsed to 10-3 and 44-4, as they recovered to 150-8, Badal Naik making 59, with Mujahid Rasheed (22) and Daniel Gould (20) adding valuable runs.

Stortford also struggled too, crumbling to 11-3, but they managed to get home at 151-8, Wakar Arif taking 2-16, Devang Shah 2-37 and Suleman Mohammed 2-38.

The IIIs were beaten by 90 runs in their Division Six B trip to Cheshunt Rosedale II.

Saleem Khiani took 4-21 as the hosts made 212-7 from 50 overs, before Indians were all out for 122, Mujtaba Qais Ahmed on 44 not out and Khiani making 20.