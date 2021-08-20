Skipper Woodock leads the way as Dunstable Town CC earn crucial win over Letchworth

Dunstable Town CC earned a much-needed fifth win of the Herts League season with a 71-run victory over Letchworth Garden City on Saturday, writes Harry Wright.

Captain Matt Woodcock led the way with 86 as he and Sam Cherry (48) shared an opening stand of 104.

Dunstable set their visitors 207 to win from 50 overs, before three wickets apiece from Luke Cherry (3-20) and Jack Kilduff (3-39) bowled Letchworth out for 137.

The IIs were beaten comfortably by Totteridge Millhillians IIs despite compiling 211-6 from their 50 overs.

Harsil Dixit top scored with 42 followed by 38 from Joe Thorne and 35 from Harry Griffin. Without one batsman reaching 50, Dunstable couldn’t post a big enough total to trouble their hosts who reached 213 for the loss of just two wickets and more than 11 overs in hand.

Salman Tanveer’s 40 wasn’t enough for the IIIs to chase Old Albanians III’s 174 in Division 8B. Harry Wright, Ricky Joshi and Ali Asad took two wickets apiece to set up a chase of 202 from 45 overs, but struggled with the bat.

Despite Tanveer’s 40 and Darryl Barnett’s 24, Dunstable were all out for 172 in reply.

The IVs threw away a golden opportunity to move a step closer to promotion from the Bedfordshire Invitational League Division Three.

Lauren Manley took 4-24 alongside a brace of wickets each from Ollie and Clara Thaker as Sandy were all out for 122.

Ollie Thaker’s maiden half century had Dunstable cruising at 122-5 needing just two runs for victory, but a monumental collapse saw Dunstable lose five wickets for just one run and force them to settle for a dramatic tie.

The Sunday 1st XI put up a tough fight against Luton Town and Indians in the Bedfordshire County Cricket League Premier Division but lost by 64 runs.

Dunstable were set a chase of 265 from 40 overs, all out for 201, despite a 56-ball 62 from Ian Gilbert and 25 from Josh Thompson.

Ciaran Newton’s 4-26 earned the IIs a comfortable nine-wicket win against Kempston Hammers.

Newton’s four wickets saw the hosts dismissed for just 67, which captain Lee Pratt made light work of with an unbeaten 53.

Ian Horton’s 129 set up a 59-run victory for the IIIs against Caddington in a must-win game in the Fifth Division.

Horton’s first hundred since 2019 was followed up by 49 not out from Danny Nutkins, 32 from Robbie Coe and 24 from Mohammed Tayyib.