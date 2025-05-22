Spatar rematch win means that 'little bit more' to Luton boxer King

Comfortable points success secured at York Hall

Luton boxer Sam King was finally able to put a year-long sense of frustration behind him when he beat Artjom Spatar convincingly on points at York Hall on Saturday evening.

The 24-year-old fighter had taken on his durable opponent from Estonia in the same ring back in April 2024, as the contest was declared a draw, mainly due to King breaking both of his hands during the bout which understandably severely hampered his efforts. However, having returned with wins over Dmitrik Protkunas and Remi Scholer in recent months, King then accepted the opportunity of a rematch against the 21-year-old who had fought eight times since that date, managing one victory, that coming in his most recent opportunity, at short notice.

Despite the limited preparation time, the Lutonian was still able to get the job done, winning every single round out of the six to seal the fifth success of his pro career. Speaking to Box Nation after the bout, a satisfied King said: “I broke both hands in one fight, so this was a little bit of, not pressure, but it's been eating me up for about a year, truthfully.

Luton boxer Sam King celebrates the fifth win of his pro career at York Hall

"I knew I was way better than the performance when I drew, I showed that tonight with winning every round, so happy, I am happy. I wanted to get a stoppage, but what I’ve learned from even the draw is it doesn’t matter, it’s just about winning. There’s some tough boys in there, he's tough and he got through some good work, so fair play to him, but I’m just happy I won and won every round, so it’s good.”

On what his next plans are now, then King, who has fought twice this year, continued: “I took that on two and a half weeks notice so I’m ready to go, any time, literally. As soon as I can get back out, I’m back out. I always bring a good crowd, two and half weeks notice, there’s a hundred of us here, so I’m just ready to go again.”

Meanwhile, the Luton fighter also went on social media to thank his supporters for backing him both ahead of and at the contest as well, adding: “Last night was a win that meant a little bit more. This time last year I managed to bite down and get through a fight, breaking both of my hands, coming away with a draw. We had the call to get the rematch 2.5 weeks ago and of course we jumped at it.

“Last night was one that meant that little bit more to me on this incredible journey. Rewriting that and coming away with an exceptional win, winning every round in style. A massive thank you to everyone who made the effort to come down, watch from home and support me at such short notice. A big thank you to all local businesses putting up posters and getting behind me on this journey!”