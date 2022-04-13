Spirit Acro Crown Cup success for SALTO

The SALTO gymnasts

A squad of 17 SALTO acrobatic gymnasts travelled to Yeovil at the weekend to compete in the first Spirit Acro Crown Cup.

Competing against clubs from across the country, SALTO certainly shone as there were silver medals for Lauren, Inaaya and Sienna, plus the Women’s Pair in IDP2 Group, Isabelle and Megan

Emily, Emiley and Roisin competed in a huge Grade Three WG group, just missing out on the podium finishing in fifth place.

The SALTO gymnasts face the camera

Sunday afternoon delivered several medals though as Sophia and Ayisha took gold in the Youth Women’s Pair, as did Ellie and Jessica in the FIG 12-18 Women’s Pair, plus Ellie and Jessica in the Choreography Award for the Sunday Competitors.

Youth Mixed Pair Ben and Chloe took silver, while Libby, Maddison and Neveah earned bronze in the Grade Four WG.

The SALTO acrobatic squad have several more events between now and the National Finals in May, when several groups will represent the East Region.