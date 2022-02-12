Starkey stars as Luton Hockey Ladies ease past Hertford

Some fine results for Luton HC at the weekend - pic: Getty Images

Luton Town Hockey Ladies 1st XI had another great win in their race for promotion beating Hertford IIIs 3-0 at the weekend.

The game started strongly for Luton, Suzanne Starkey scoring from a short corner just three minutes in.

Town’s dominance continued, with some fantastic team hockey being played, although they couldn’t find the net again during the first period, Charlotte Dunham’s goal ruled out.

After the break, Luton remained on the front foot and finally extended their advantage, Starkey’s effort finding the backboard.

With the cushion of a second goal, Town relaxed and Ellie Shadbolt-Mackay had a fantastic game on the right, while star player Kate Starkey excelled on the left wing.

Following several more missed opportunities, the points were sealed by Chelsea Wright, whose lifted cross into the circle was touched home by a Hertford defender, to make it 3-0.

Luton head to Welwyn this weekend.

The men’s firsts dented Letchworth’s promotion bid with an excellent 4-2 victory.

It hadn’t looked that way early on, as a short corner saw Letchworth drag-flicking the ball straight through the Luton goalkeeper Scott Fulton-Brown as it dribbled against the backboard.

However, Luton hit back and continued their 100 per cent conversion rate of opening penalty corners, when a pinpoint injection from Dan Crimp and superb stop by Mickey Crowson allowed Sam Herbert level.

Seeing his younger brother score, Joe Herbert then netted an absolute screamer, hammering past a static Letchworth keeper.

After the interval, Sam Herbert bagged his second of the game, also winning a penalty stroke which he stepped up to fire into the top corner and complete his hat-trick.

Letchworth showed a glimpse of a revival by winning a penalty corner that they converted but Luton had enough and now face Stevenage away next week.

The IIs hosted Welwyn Garden City IIs in a game they would rather forget, going down to a 7-0 defeat.

The IIIs took on Hertford, falling to a 4-1 loss.

Man of the match Mark Plane opened the scoring, but Hertford then went on to score three before half time and a further strike in the second half.

>> Chiltern Ladies’ first team had a walkover 5-0 win against West Herts Vs, although they did play the game as a friendly and triumphed 6-1.